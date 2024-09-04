Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹604.65 and closed at ₹601.15, experiencing a high of ₹606.40 and a low of ₹597.10. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹125,163.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹141.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 477,123 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has fallen by 0.42% today, currently trading at ₹597.8, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Larsen & Toubro, DLF, Macrotech Developers, and Indus Towers are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.68% and 0.63%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Larsen & Toubro
|3644.75
|-45.05
|-1.22
|3948.6
|2705.0
|501032.35
|DLF
|843.4
|-4.0
|-0.47
|967.0
|503.25
|208767.79
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|597.8
|-2.5
|-0.42
|647.0
|141.95
|124642.5
|Macrotech Developers
|1228.55
|-1.75
|-0.14
|1648.0
|678.6
|122173.92
|Indus Towers
|440.4
|-1.15
|-0.26
|460.7
|166.75
|118685.02
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹598, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹600.3
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹598 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹596.77 and ₹606.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹596.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.12%, currently trading at ₹593.60. Over the past year, the shares have seen an impressive increase of 288.92%, reaching ₹593.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|49.16%
|6 Months
|148.91%
|YTD
|230.76%
|1 Year
|288.92%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|606.17
|Support 1
|596.77
|Resistance 2
|610.98
|Support 2
|592.18
|Resistance 3
|615.57
|Support 3
|587.37
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹416.0, 30.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹549.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22405 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹601.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹606.4 & ₹597.1 yesterday to end at ₹600.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend