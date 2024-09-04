Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Decline in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 600.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 604.65 and closed at 601.15, experiencing a high of 606.40 and a low of 597.10. The company's market capitalization stands at 125,163.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 141.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 477,123 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:50:07 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has fallen by 0.42% today, currently trading at 597.8, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Larsen & Toubro, DLF, Macrotech Developers, and Indus Towers are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.68% and 0.63%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Larsen & Toubro3644.75-45.05-1.223948.62705.0501032.35
DLF843.4-4.0-0.47967.0503.25208767.79
Rail Vikas Nigam597.8-2.5-0.42647.0141.95124642.5
Macrotech Developers1228.55-1.75-0.141648.0678.6122173.92
Indus Towers440.4-1.15-0.26460.7166.75118685.02
04 Sep 2024, 09:30:45 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹598, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹600.3

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 598 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 596.77 and 606.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 596.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17:39 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.12%, currently trading at 593.60. Over the past year, the shares have seen an impressive increase of 288.92%, reaching 593.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months49.16%
6 Months148.91%
YTD230.76%
1 Year288.92%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1606.17Support 1596.77
Resistance 2610.98Support 2592.18
Resistance 3615.57Support 3587.37
04 Sep 2024, 08:32:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 416.0, 30.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 549.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
04 Sep 2024, 08:19:10 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22405 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01:06 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹601.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 606.4 & 597.1 yesterday to end at 600.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

