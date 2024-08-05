Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 595.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.78%
3 Months89.39%
6 Months100.24%
YTD224.87%
1 Year378.35%
05 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1596.03Support 1581.28
Resistance 2602.27Support 2572.77
Resistance 3610.78Support 3566.53
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 54.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69417 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 643 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹595.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 593.5 & 579.55 yesterday to end at 590. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

