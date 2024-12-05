Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 437.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 443.75 and closed at 437.60. The stock experienced a high of 451.85 and a low of 439. With a market capitalization of 92,001.51 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 647, while the 52-week low stands at 165.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 404,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1448.9Support 1436.3
Resistance 2456.55Support 2431.35
Resistance 3461.5Support 3423.7
05 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 19.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
05 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5771 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹437.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 451.85 & 439 yesterday to end at 441.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

