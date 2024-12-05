Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹443.75 and closed at ₹437.60. The stock experienced a high of ₹451.85 and a low of ₹439. With a market capitalization of ₹92,001.51 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹647, while the 52-week low stands at ₹165.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 404,530 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|448.9
|Support 1
|436.3
|Resistance 2
|456.55
|Support 2
|431.35
|Resistance 3
|461.5
|Support 3
|423.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 19.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹451.85 & ₹439 yesterday to end at ₹441.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend