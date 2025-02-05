Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹415.05 and closed at ₹407.25, experiencing a high of ₹421.80 and a low of ₹395. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,891.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,590,841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1590 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹421.80 & ₹395 yesterday to end at ₹400.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend