Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 407.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.20 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 415.05 and closed at 407.25, experiencing a high of 421.80 and a low of 395. The market capitalization stood at 84,891.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,590,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11484 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1590 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹407.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 421.80 & 395 yesterday to end at 400.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

