Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹418.55 and a close price of ₹416.85. The high for the day was ₹431, while the low was ₹417.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,310.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹432 and ₹117.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 917,386 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹444.05, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹418.75
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹444.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹440.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.88% and is currently trading at ₹435.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 237.43% to ₹435.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.16%
|3 Months
|47.11%
|6 Months
|125.74%
|YTD
|130.65%
|1 Year
|237.43%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|427.08
|Support 1
|413.38
|Resistance 2
|435.87
|Support 2
|408.47
|Resistance 3
|440.78
|Support 3
|399.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 36.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26347 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 917 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹416.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹431 & ₹417.35 yesterday to end at ₹416.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend