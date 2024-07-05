Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 6.04 %. The stock closed at 418.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of 418.55 and a close price of 416.85. The high for the day was 431, while the low was 417.35. The market capitalization stood at 87,310.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 432 and 117.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 917,386 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:34:54 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹444.05, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹418.75

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 444.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 440.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.88% and is currently trading at 435.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 237.43% to 435.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.16%
3 Months47.11%
6 Months125.74%
YTD130.65%
1 Year237.43%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1427.08Support 1413.38
Resistance 2435.87Support 2408.47
Resistance 3440.78Support 3399.68
05 Jul 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 36.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26347 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 917 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00:12 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹416.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 431 & 417.35 yesterday to end at 416.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

