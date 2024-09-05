Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹598 and closed at ₹600.3, reaching a high of ₹600.5 and a low of ₹590.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹123,558.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹141.95. The BSE volume for the day was 409,988 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹416.0, 29.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹549.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 409 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹600.5 & ₹590.6 yesterday to end at ₹592.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend