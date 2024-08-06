Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹551 and closed at ₹590 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹571, while the lowest was ₹544.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹114,853.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹647 and ₹121.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,600,384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹571 & ₹544.3 yesterday to end at ₹550.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.