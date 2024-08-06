Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -6.64 %. The stock closed at 590 per share. The stock is currently trading at 550.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 551 and closed at 590 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 571, while the lowest was 544.3. The market capitalization stood at 114,853.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 647 and 121.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,600,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62353 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹590 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 571 & 544.3 yesterday to end at 550.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

