Fri Dec 06 2024 09:07:09
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 441.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 443 and closed slightly lower at 441.3, with a high of 445.15 and a low of 438.4. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 92,418.52 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55, with a trading volume of 443,874 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.45%, currently trading at 441.35. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 159.44%, reaching 441.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same period. Please note that my information is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months-23.42%
6 Months20.24%
YTD144.15%
1 Year159.44%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1446.17Support 1439.67
Resistance 2448.83Support 2435.83
Resistance 3452.67Support 3433.17
06 Dec 2024, 08:35:25 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 19.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5535 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 443 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05:56 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹441.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445.15 & 438.4 yesterday to end at 443.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

