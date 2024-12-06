Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹443 and closed slightly lower at ₹441.3, with a high of ₹445.15 and a low of ₹438.4. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹92,418.52 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55, with a trading volume of 443,874 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹441.35. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 159.44%, reaching ₹441.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same period. Please note that my information is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|-23.42%
|6 Months
|20.24%
|YTD
|144.15%
|1 Year
|159.44%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|446.17
|Support 1
|439.67
|Resistance 2
|448.83
|Support 2
|435.83
|Resistance 3
|452.67
|Support 3
|433.17
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 19.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 443 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹445.15 & ₹438.4 yesterday to end at ₹443.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend