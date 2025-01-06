Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 429.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 430.25 and closed slightly lower at 429.55. The stock reached a high of 439.35 and maintained its low at 430.25. The company has a market capitalization of approximately 89,562 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 177.5, with a trading volume of 357,221 shares on the BSE.

06 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4743 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 357 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹429.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 439.35 & 430.25 yesterday to end at 431.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

