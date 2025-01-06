Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹430.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹429.55. The stock reached a high of ₹439.35 and maintained its low at ₹430.25. The company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹89,562 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹177.5, with a trading volume of 357,221 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 357 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹439.35 & ₹430.25 yesterday to end at ₹431.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.