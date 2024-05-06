Hello User

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 284.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 289.65 and closed at 288.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 290.5 and the low was 281.65. The market capitalization stood at 59225.0 cr with a 52-week high of 345.6 and a low of 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 508795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 38.87% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 1 PM is 38.87% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 276.4, showing a decrease of -2.69%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 276.6 and a low of 274.5 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 275.72 and 275.13, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors can assess if there is a possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.9Support 1273.8
Resistance 2277.3Support 2273.1
Resistance 3278.0Support 3271.7
06 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of 270.9 and a high of 286.4 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 59.54% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 59.54% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 275.8, showing a decrease of -2.9%. It is essential to consider both the volume traded and the price when analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to be sustainable. Conversely, a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 278.12 and 274.97 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 274.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 278.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1277.17Support 1275.72
Resistance 2278.03Support 2275.13
Resistance 3278.62Support 3274.27
06 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days286.46
10 Days272.36
20 Days267.11
50 Days257.02
100 Days238.19
300 Days193.52
06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹276.65, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹284.05

The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 280.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 276.55. If the stock price breaks the second support of 276.55 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 113.29% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume until 11 AM is 113.29% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 277.25, reflecting a decrease of -2.39%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 280.47 and 270.62 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 270.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 280.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.12Support 1274.97
Resistance 2279.63Support 2273.33
Resistance 3281.27Support 3271.82
06 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹276.4, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹284.05

The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 280.4 & second support of 276.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 271.5. If the stock price breaks the final support of 271.5 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price dropped by 2.59% to reach 276.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Phoenix Mills is declining, but Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are all trending upwards. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers355.154.41.25366.5141.6595710.69
Godrej Properties2791.05222.058.642791.21279.177602.25
Rail Vikas Nigam276.7-7.35-2.59345.6110.557692.51
Phoenix Mills3055.3-7.65-0.253266.21390.9554570.39
Oberoi Realty1502.430.452.071586.15883.654627.6
06 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 15.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

06 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 129.42% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam saw a significant increase in trading volume by 129.42% compared to yesterday, reaching 276.1 per share with a decrease of -2.8%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 280.75 & a low of 270.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1280.47Support 1270.62
Resistance 2285.53Support 2265.83
Resistance 3290.32Support 3260.77
06 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price declined by 3.71% to reach 273.5, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Indus Towers and Phoenix Mills are both down today, whereas Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a decrease of 0.13% and an increase of 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers347.75-3.0-0.86366.5141.6593716.43
Godrej Properties2735.05166.056.462791.21279.176045.23
Rail Vikas Nigam273.5-10.55-3.71345.6110.557025.3
Phoenix Mills3031.15-31.8-1.043266.21390.9554139.05
Oberoi Realty1478.66.650.451586.15883.653762.23
06 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹273.45, down -3.73% from yesterday's ₹284.05

The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 280.4 & second support of 276.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 271.5. If the stock price breaks the final support of 271.5 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has dropped by -1.81% and is currently trading at 278.90. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have seen a significant increase of 119.72% to 278.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months-5.89%
6 Months84.48%
YTD56.49%
1 Year119.72%
06 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.3Support 1280.4
Resistance 2294.35Support 2276.55
Resistance 3298.2Support 3271.5
06 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 17.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

06 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11650 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 508 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹288.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 290.5 & 281.65 yesterday to end at 288.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

