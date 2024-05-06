Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹289.65 and closed at ₹288.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹290.5 and the low was ₹281.65. The market capitalization stood at 59225.0 cr with a 52-week high of ₹345.6 and a low of ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 508795 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 1 PM is 38.87% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹276.4, showing a decrease of -2.69%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 276.6 and a low of 274.5 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 275.72 and 275.13, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors can assess if there is a possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.9
|Support 1
|273.8
|Resistance 2
|277.3
|Support 2
|273.1
|Resistance 3
|278.0
|Support 3
|271.7
Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹270.9 and a high of ₹286.4 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 59.54% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹275.8, showing a decrease of -2.9%. It is essential to consider both the volume traded and the price when analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to be sustainable. Conversely, a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 278.12 and 274.97 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 274.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 278.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.17
|Support 1
|275.72
|Resistance 2
|278.03
|Support 2
|275.13
|Resistance 3
|278.62
|Support 3
|274.27
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|286.46
|10 Days
|272.36
|20 Days
|267.11
|50 Days
|257.02
|100 Days
|238.19
|300 Days
|193.52
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹280.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹276.55. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹276.55 then there can be further negative price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume until 11 AM is 113.29% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹277.25, reflecting a decrease of -2.39%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 280.47 and 270.62 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 270.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 280.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.12
|Support 1
|274.97
|Resistance 2
|279.63
|Support 2
|273.33
|Resistance 3
|281.27
|Support 3
|271.82
The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹280.4 & second support of ₹276.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹271.5. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹271.5 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price dropped by 2.59% to reach ₹276.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Phoenix Mills is declining, but Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are all trending upwards. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|355.15
|4.4
|1.25
|366.5
|141.65
|95710.69
|Godrej Properties
|2791.05
|222.05
|8.64
|2791.2
|1279.1
|77602.25
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|276.7
|-7.35
|-2.59
|345.6
|110.5
|57692.51
|Phoenix Mills
|3055.3
|-7.65
|-0.25
|3266.2
|1390.95
|54570.39
|Oberoi Realty
|1502.4
|30.45
|2.07
|1586.15
|883.6
|54627.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 15.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam saw a significant increase in trading volume by 129.42% compared to yesterday, reaching ₹276.1 per share with a decrease of -2.8%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 280.75 & a low of 270.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|280.47
|Support 1
|270.62
|Resistance 2
|285.53
|Support 2
|265.83
|Resistance 3
|290.32
|Support 3
|260.77
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price declined by 3.71% to reach ₹273.5, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Indus Towers and Phoenix Mills are both down today, whereas Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a decrease of 0.13% and an increase of 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|347.75
|-3.0
|-0.86
|366.5
|141.65
|93716.43
|Godrej Properties
|2735.05
|166.05
|6.46
|2791.2
|1279.1
|76045.23
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|273.5
|-10.55
|-3.71
|345.6
|110.5
|57025.3
|Phoenix Mills
|3031.15
|-31.8
|-1.04
|3266.2
|1390.95
|54139.05
|Oberoi Realty
|1478.6
|6.65
|0.45
|1586.15
|883.6
|53762.23
The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹280.4 & second support of ₹276.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹271.5. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹271.5 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has dropped by -1.81% and is currently trading at ₹278.90. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have seen a significant increase of 119.72% to ₹278.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|-5.89%
|6 Months
|84.48%
|YTD
|56.49%
|1 Year
|119.72%
The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.3
|Support 1
|280.4
|Resistance 2
|294.35
|Support 2
|276.55
|Resistance 3
|298.2
|Support 3
|271.5
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 17.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 15.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 508 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹290.5 & ₹281.65 yesterday to end at ₹288.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
