Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹286.4 and closed at ₹284.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹286.4, while the low was ₹270.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹57650.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹345.6 and ₹110.5 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 617,938 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 15.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 0.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 617 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹286.4 & ₹270.9 yesterday to end at ₹284.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
