Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 284.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 286.4 and closed at 284.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 286.4, while the low was 270.9. The market capitalization stood at 57650.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 345.6 and 110.5 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 617,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 15.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11509 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 617 k.

07 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹284.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 286.4 & 270.9 yesterday to end at 284.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

