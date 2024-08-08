Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 546.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 562 and closed at 546.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 568.75, and the low was 545.75. The market capitalization stood at 117,980.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 647, and the 52-week low is 122.25. A total of 1,535,207 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:20:23 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by -1.65% and is currently trading at 556.50. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 356.66% to reach 556.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.94%
3 Months93.77%
6 Months101.46%
YTD211.65%
1 Year356.66%
08 Aug 2024, 08:50:28 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1574.27Support 1551.57
Resistance 2582.73Support 2537.33
Resistance 3596.97Support 3528.87
08 Aug 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 52.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:16:13 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45955 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1535 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00:07 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹546.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 568.75 & 545.75 yesterday to end at 565.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

