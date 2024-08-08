Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹562 and closed at ₹546.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹568.75, and the low was ₹545.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹117,980.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹647, and the 52-week low is ₹122.25. A total of 1,535,207 shares were traded on the BSE.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by -1.65% and is currently trading at ₹556.50. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 356.66% to reach ₹556.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.94%
|3 Months
|93.77%
|6 Months
|101.46%
|YTD
|211.65%
|1 Year
|356.66%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|574.27
|Support 1
|551.57
|Resistance 2
|582.73
|Support 2
|537.33
|Resistance 3
|596.97
|Support 3
|528.87
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 52.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1535 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹568.75 & ₹545.75 yesterday to end at ₹565.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.