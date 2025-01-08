Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Experience Downturn Today
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Experience Downturn Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 416.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 410.25 and closed slightly lower at 410.20. The stock reached a high of 418.95 and a low of 410.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 85,579.65 crore, it remains well below its 52-week high of 647 and above its 52-week low of 181.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 120,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:37:42 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹415.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹416.45

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 415.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 411.82 and 419.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 411.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 419.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:21:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.46%, currently trading at 418.35. Over the past year, the price of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 128.53%, reaching 418.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-10.8%
6 Months-23.33%
YTD-1.55%
1 Year128.53%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.77Support 1411.82
Resistance 2423.33Support 2407.43
Resistance 3427.72Support 3403.87
08 Jan 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 14.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
08 Jan 2025, 08:20:43 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4160 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:27 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹410.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 418.95 & 410.25 yesterday to end at 416.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

