Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Experience Downturn Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 416.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.