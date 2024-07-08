Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹425 and closed at ₹418.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹498.05, while the low was ₹424.2. The market capitalization was ₹102,468.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹498.05 and ₹117.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,175,684 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 415.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 152 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498.05 & ₹424.2 yesterday to end at ₹418.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend