Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.49 %. The stock closed at 276.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam, the open price was 275.6, the close price was 276.5, the high was 276.75, and the low was 264.4. The market capitalization was 55,638.76 crore. The 52-week high was 345.6, and the 52-week low was 110.5. The BSE volume was 1,291,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.1Support 1261.75
Resistance 2281.6Support 2256.9
Resistance 3286.45Support 3249.4
08 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 12.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11599 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1291 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹276.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 276.75 & 264.4 yesterday to end at 276.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

