Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -4.86 %. The stock closed at 565.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 566 and closed at 565.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 582.95, while the low was 531.4. The market capitalization stood at 112,247.06 crore. The 52-week high was 647 and the low was 122.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,206,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 50.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36199 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

09 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹565.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 582.95 & 531.4 yesterday to end at 538.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

