Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹566 and closed at ₹565.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹582.95, while the low was ₹531.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹112,247.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹647 and the low was ₹122.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,206,358 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 50.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹582.95 & ₹531.4 yesterday to end at ₹538.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.