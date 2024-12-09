Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 464.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened and closed at 443.35, with a high of 467.80 and a low of 440.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 96,890.88 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,288,849 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹471.9, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹464.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 471.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 446.83 and 473.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 446.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at 467.05. Over the past year, the price of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 173.19%, reaching 467.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.62%
3 Months-18.93%
6 Months24.07%
YTD155.96%
1 Year173.19%
09 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.83Support 1446.83
Resistance 2484.42Support 2430.42
Resistance 3500.83Support 3419.83
09 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 23.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5826 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 122.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1288 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹443.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 467.8 & 440.75 yesterday to end at 464.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

