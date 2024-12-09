Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened and closed at ₹443.35, with a high of ₹467.80 and a low of ₹440.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹96,890.88 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,288,849 shares, indicating active market participation.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹471.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹446.83 and ₹473.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹446.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹467.05. Over the past year, the price of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 173.19%, reaching ₹467.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.62%
|3 Months
|-18.93%
|6 Months
|24.07%
|YTD
|155.96%
|1 Year
|173.19%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.83
|Support 1
|446.83
|Resistance 2
|484.42
|Support 2
|430.42
|Resistance 3
|500.83
|Support 3
|419.83
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 23.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 122.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1288 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹467.8 & ₹440.75 yesterday to end at ₹464.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.