Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 416.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 420.05 and closed at 416.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 423.75 and a low of 412.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 86,768.11 crores, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 647 and above its low of 181.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 431,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 14.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
09 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4120 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹416.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 423.75 & 412.6 yesterday to end at 417.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

