Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹420.05 and closed at ₹416.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹423.75 and a low of ₹412.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹86,768.11 crores, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹647 and above its low of ₹181.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 431,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 14.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹423.75 & ₹412.6 yesterday to end at ₹417.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend