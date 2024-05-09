Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹265.8 and closed at ₹266.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹272.25, while the low was ₹260.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹56,285.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6, and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 762,245 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 32.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹272.25 & ₹260.95 yesterday to end at ₹266.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
