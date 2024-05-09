Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 266.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 265.8 and closed at 266.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 272.25, while the low was 260.95. The market capitalization stands at 56,285.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6, and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 762,245 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11264 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹266.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 272.25 & 260.95 yesterday to end at 266.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

