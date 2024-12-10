Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 464.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 465.05 and closed slightly lower at 464.6. The stock reached a high of 474.6 and a low of 463.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 98,110.62 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 294,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 24.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
10 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5692 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹464.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 474.6 & 463.6 yesterday to end at 470.4. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

