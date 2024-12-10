Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹465.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹464.6. The stock reached a high of ₹474.6 and a low of ₹463.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹98,110.62 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 294,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 24.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.6 & ₹463.6 yesterday to end at ₹470.4. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.