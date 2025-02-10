Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 402.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 401 and closed at 402.95, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 402.90 and a low of 393.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 82,431.27 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 647 and above its 52-week low of 213. The trading volume on BSE was 299,675 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1401.15Support 1391.9
Resistance 2406.7Support 2388.2
Resistance 3410.4Support 3382.65
10 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 9.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
10 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11720 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹402.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 402.90 & 393.65 yesterday to end at 395.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

