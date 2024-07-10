Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -4 %. The stock closed at 565.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price on the last day saw a decrease from an open price of 586.4 to a close price of 565.8. The stock had a high of 620 and a low of 534. With a market capitalization of 113247.87 crore, the 52-week high was 578.95 and the low was 117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 8967790 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 4.81% and is currently trading at 569.25. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have seen a significant price gain of 343.97% to 569.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week32.06%
3 Months92.47%
6 Months192.9%
YTD198.95%
1 Year343.97%
10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1595.82Support 1510.97
Resistance 2649.83Support 2480.13
Resistance 3680.67Support 3426.12
10 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 50.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 165 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47496 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 247.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 156 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹565.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 620 & 534 yesterday to end at 565.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

