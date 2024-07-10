Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price on the last day saw a decrease from an open price of ₹586.4 to a close price of ₹565.8. The stock had a high of ₹620 and a low of ₹534. With a market capitalization of ₹113247.87 crore, the 52-week high was ₹578.95 and the low was ₹117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 8967790 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 4.81% and is currently trading at ₹569.25. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have seen a significant price gain of 343.97% to ₹569.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|32.06%
|3 Months
|92.47%
|6 Months
|192.9%
|YTD
|198.95%
|1 Year
|343.97%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|595.82
|Support 1
|510.97
|Resistance 2
|649.83
|Support 2
|480.13
|Resistance 3
|680.67
|Support 3
|426.12
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 50.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 247.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 156 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹620 & ₹534 yesterday to end at ₹565.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend