Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 470.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.6 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 472.35 and closed slightly lower at 470.40. The stock reached a high of 472.35 and a low of 455.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 95,619 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 647 and above its 52-week low of 165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 178,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1467.32Support 1452.57
Resistance 2476.18Support 2446.68
Resistance 3482.07Support 3437.82
11 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 22.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
11 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5466 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹470.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 472.35 & 455.35 yesterday to end at 458.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.