Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹395.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹395.35. The stock reached a high of ₹399 and a low of ₹379 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹79,482.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213, with a trading volume of 729,257 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 6.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 729 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹399 & ₹379 yesterday to end at ₹381.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend