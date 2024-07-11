Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹564.8 and closed at ₹543.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹618 and the low was ₹559.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,300.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹620 and the 52-week low was ₹117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 18,269,290 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 211 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹618 & ₹559.35 yesterday to end at ₹610.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend