Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 12.41 %. The stock closed at 543.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 564.8 and closed at 543.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 618 and the low was 559.35. The market capitalization stood at 127,300.9 crore. The 52-week high was 620 and the 52-week low was 117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 18,269,290 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 229 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56705 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 211 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹543.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 618 & 559.35 yesterday to end at 610.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

