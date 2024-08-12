Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹536.65 and closed at ₹538.35. The stock reached a high of ₹538 and a low of ₹514. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹108,035.32 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹122.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,542,658 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|532.8
|Support 1
|508.8
|Resistance 2
|547.4
|Support 2
|499.4
|Resistance 3
|556.8
|Support 3
|484.8
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 48.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1542 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹538 & ₹514 yesterday to end at ₹518.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.