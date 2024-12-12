Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹475.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹474.20. The stock reached a high of ₹479.05 and a low of ₹471.95 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹98,882.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55, with a trading volume of 68,922 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹479.05 & ₹471.95 yesterday to end at ₹477. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.