Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 474.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 475.75 and closed slightly lower at 474.20. The stock reached a high of 479.05 and a low of 471.95 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 98,882.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55, with a trading volume of 68,922 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹474.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 479.05 & 471.95 yesterday to end at 477. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.