Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹382.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹381.30. The stock experienced a high of ₹385.95 and a low of ₹367.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹77,053.84 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 572,298. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213, reflecting significant price fluctuations.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.97%, currently trading at ₹362.35. Over the past year, however, the shares have increased by 40.24%, reaching ₹362.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.88%
|3 Months
|-9.97%
|6 Months
|-23.76%
|YTD
|-6.54%
|1 Year
|40.24%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|381.4
|Support 1
|362.95
|Resistance 2
|392.8
|Support 2
|355.9
|Resistance 3
|399.85
|Support 3
|344.5
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 3.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 572 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹385.95 & ₹367.25 yesterday to end at ₹369.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend