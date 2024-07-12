Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 610.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last trading day opened at 634.5 and closed at 610.55. The high for the day was 643.95 and the low was 605.65. The market capitalization stands at 131,356.27 crore. The 52-week high is 620 and the 52-week low is 117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 10,108,583 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1647.53Support 1609.73
Resistance 2664.57Support 2588.97
Resistance 3685.33Support 3571.93
12 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 57.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 105 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60915 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 95 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

12 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹610.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 643.95 & 605.65 yesterday to end at 630. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

