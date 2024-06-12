Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:51 PM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 389.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price closed at 389.45 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of 390.45. The stock reached a high of 397 and a low of 389.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 81,659.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 424.95 and 116.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,490,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.34% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 56.34% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 390.2, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 390.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider cutting back on long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 389.1 and 387.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days370.38
10 Days370.08
20 Days325.52
50 Days287.62
100 Days269.72
300 Days217.02
12 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹389.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 397 & 389.1 yesterday to end at 389.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

