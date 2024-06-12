Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price closed at ₹389.45 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹390.45. The stock reached a high of ₹397 and a low of ₹389.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹81,659.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.95 and ₹116.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,490,917 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 56.34% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹390.2, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 390.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider cutting back on long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 389.1 and 387.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|370.38
|10 Days
|370.08
|20 Days
|325.52
|50 Days
|287.62
|100 Days
|269.72
|300 Days
|217.02
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹397 & ₹389.1 yesterday to end at ₹389.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend