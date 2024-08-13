Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 11.01 %. The stock closed at 518.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 522.35 and closed at 518.15. It reached a high of 582.6 and a low of 522.35. The company has a market capitalization of 119930.36 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between 122.25 and 647. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,929,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price has increased by 3.77%, currently trading at 596.90. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 356.66% to reach 596.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.55%
3 Months105.73%
6 Months150.81%
YTD217.19%
1 Year356.66%
13 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1599.57Support 1538.97
Resistance 2621.58Support 2500.38
Resistance 3660.17Support 3478.37
13 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 53.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32480 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹518.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 582.6 & 522.35 yesterday to end at 575.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

