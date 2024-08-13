Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹522.35 and closed at ₹518.15. It reached a high of ₹582.6 and a low of ₹522.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹119930.36 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹122.25 and ₹647. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,929,696 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price has increased by 3.77%, currently trading at ₹596.90. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 356.66% to reach ₹596.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.55%
|3 Months
|105.73%
|6 Months
|150.81%
|YTD
|217.19%
|1 Year
|356.66%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|599.57
|Support 1
|538.97
|Resistance 2
|621.58
|Support 2
|500.38
|Resistance 3
|660.17
|Support 3
|478.37
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 53.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹582.6 & ₹522.35 yesterday to end at ₹575.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend