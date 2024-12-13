Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 474.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 475.75 and closed at 474.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 479.05 and a low of 466.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 98,308.7 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 263,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1477.43Support 1464.93
Resistance 2484.47Support 2459.47
Resistance 3489.93Support 3452.43
13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 24.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
13 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5826 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹474.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 479.05 & 466.7 yesterday to end at 471.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.