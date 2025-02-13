Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹367.70 and closed at ₹369.65. The stock reached a high of ₹377.25 and a low of ₹342.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹77,439.47 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,457,922 shares for the day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹379.35, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹371.50
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹379.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹352.45 and ₹387.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹352.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 387.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.79%, currently trading at ₹368.55. Over the past year, the shares have increased by 40.24%, reaching ₹368.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.88%
|3 Months
|-9.97%
|6 Months
|-23.76%
|YTD
|-6.54%
|1 Year
|40.24%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|387.6
|Support 1
|352.45
|Resistance 2
|399.95
|Support 2
|329.65
|Resistance 3
|422.75
|Support 3
|317.3
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 3.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11403 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹369.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹377.25 & ₹342.10 yesterday to end at ₹371.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend