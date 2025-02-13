Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 371.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 367.70 and closed at 369.65. The stock reached a high of 377.25 and a low of 342.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 77,439.47 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,457,922 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹379.35, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹371.50

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 379.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 352.45 and 387.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 352.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 387.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.79%, currently trading at 368.55. Over the past year, the shares have increased by 40.24%, reaching 368.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.88%
3 Months-9.97%
6 Months-23.76%
YTD-6.54%
1 Year40.24%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1387.6Support 1352.45
Resistance 2399.95Support 2329.65
Resistance 3422.75Support 3317.3
13 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 3.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11403 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹369.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 377.25 & 342.10 yesterday to end at 371.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.