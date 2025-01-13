Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹405 and closed at ₹410.6, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹407.8 and a low of ₹390.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹82,003.84 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 808,387 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹181.3.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|403.43
|Support 1
|386.93
|Resistance 2
|413.72
|Support 2
|380.72
|Resistance 3
|419.93
|Support 3
|370.43
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 9.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 808 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹407.8 & ₹390.85 yesterday to end at ₹393.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend