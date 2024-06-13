Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at ₹389.45 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹390.45. The high for the day was ₹397, while the low was ₹389.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹81,732.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.95 and the low is ₹116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2,269,627 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹397 & ₹389.1 yesterday to end at ₹389.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend