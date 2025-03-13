Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹335.60 and closed at ₹333.35, experiencing a high of ₹336.90 and a low of ₹327.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹68,982.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213, with a trading volume of 350,093 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 33.30% lower compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at ₹330.05, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 337.03 and 329.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 329.48 and selling near hourly resistance 337.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.05
|Support 1
|328.35
|Resistance 2
|336.05
|Support 2
|326.65
|Resistance 3
|337.75
|Support 3
|323.65
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.90 & ₹327.60 yesterday to end at ₹330.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend