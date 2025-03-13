Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 333.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 335.60 and closed at 333.35, experiencing a high of 336.90 and a low of 327.60. The company's market capitalization stands at 68,982.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213, with a trading volume of 350,093 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.30% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 33.30% lower compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at 330.05, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 337.03 and 329.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 329.48 and selling near hourly resistance 337.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.05Support 1328.35
Resistance 2336.05Support 2326.65
Resistance 3337.75Support 3323.65
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹333.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 336.90 & 327.60 yesterday to end at 330.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.