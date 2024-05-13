Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Sink in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹261.45 and closed at ₹260.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹262.8 and the low was ₹252. The market capitalization of the company is ₹54,460.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 587,210 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹256.15, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹261.2
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹256.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹254.12 and ₹265.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹254.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has decreased by -0.67% and is currently trading at ₹259.45. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have increased by 106.04% to ₹259.45. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.11%
|3 Months
|-0.79%
|6 Months
|67.13%
|YTD
|43.79%
|1 Year
|106.04%
Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.57
|Support 1
|254.12
|Resistance 2
|270.18
|Support 2
|247.28
|Resistance 3
|277.02
|Support 3
|242.67
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 10.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11458 k
The trading volume yesterday was 7.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 587 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹260.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹262.8 & ₹252 yesterday to end at ₹260.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
