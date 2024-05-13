Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Sink in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 261.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 261.45 and closed at 260.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 262.8 and the low was 252. The market capitalization of the company is 54,460.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 587,210 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹256.15, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹261.2

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 256.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 254.12 and 265.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 254.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has decreased by -0.67% and is currently trading at 259.45. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have increased by 106.04% to 259.45. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.11%
3 Months-0.79%
6 Months67.13%
YTD43.79%
1 Year106.04%
13 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.57Support 1254.12
Resistance 2270.18Support 2247.28
Resistance 3277.02Support 3242.67
13 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 10.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11458 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 587 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹260.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 262.8 & 252 yesterday to end at 260.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.