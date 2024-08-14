Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹582.75 and closed at ₹575.2. The stock reached a high of ₹601.75 and dipped to a low of ₹565. The market capitalization stood at ₹118731.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹647 and ₹122.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,741,517 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹601.75 & ₹565 yesterday to end at ₹569.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.