Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹381.25 and closed at ₹393.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹384 and a low of ₹355.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹82,003.84 crore, it has seen significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹181.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,615,371 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 156.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1615 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384 & ₹355.85 yesterday to end at ₹358.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend