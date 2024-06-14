Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹394.95 and closed at ₹392 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹395.95 and the low was ₹386. The market capitalization stands at ₹81,388.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.95 and ₹116.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 811,705 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|395.2
|Support 1
|385.25
|Resistance 2
|400.45
|Support 2
|380.55
|Resistance 3
|405.15
|Support 3
|375.3
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 40.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 811 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹395.95 & ₹386 yesterday to end at ₹392. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend