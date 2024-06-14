Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 392 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 394.95 and closed at 392 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 395.95 and the low was 386. The market capitalization stands at 81,388.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 424.95 and 116.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 811,705 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1395.2Support 1385.25
Resistance 2400.45Support 2380.55
Resistance 3405.15Support 3375.3
14 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 40.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47509 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 811 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹392 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 395.95 & 386 yesterday to end at 392. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

