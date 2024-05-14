Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:45:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.90 0.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 958.65 -0.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.95 1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 814.75 0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.90 -0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on Track for Positive Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on Track for Positive Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 4.09 %. The stock closed at 255.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price TodayPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 261.7 and closed at 261.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 262 and a low of 249.75. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam was 53334.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 345.6 and the 52-week low was 110.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1067120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:52:12 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 74.68% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has increased by 74.68% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 266.85, reflecting a 4.32% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 267.85 & a low of 263.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.87Support 1264.32
Resistance 2270.63Support 2261.53
Resistance 3273.42Support 3259.77
14 May 2024, 10:14:22 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57:14 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 3.46% to reach 264.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.15% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers330.852.60.79366.5141.6589161.99
Godrej Properties2807.942.651.542911.01286.5578070.75
Rail Vikas Nigam264.658.853.46345.6110.555180.06
Oberoi Realty1485.21.40.091586.15883.654002.2
Phoenix Mills3015.015.150.513266.21390.9553850.6
14 May 2024, 09:32:26 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹266.25, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹255.8

The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 261.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 267.75. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 267.75 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.60% and is currently trading at 265.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 112.42% to 265.00, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.44%
3 Months8.78%
6 Months63.0%
YTD40.87%
1 Year112.42%
14 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.45Support 1249.35
Resistance 2267.75Support 2243.55
Resistance 3273.55Support 3237.25
14 May 2024, 08:34:58 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 8.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:23:02 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11699 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1067 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05:38 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹261.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 262 & 249.75 yesterday to end at 261.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue