Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on Track for Positive Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹261.7 and closed at ₹261.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹262 and a low of ₹249.75. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam was ₹53334.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹345.6 and the 52-week low was ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1067120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 74.68% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has increased by 74.68% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹266.85, reflecting a 4.32% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 267.85 & a low of 263.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.87
|Support 1
|264.32
|Resistance 2
|270.63
|Support 2
|261.53
|Resistance 3
|273.42
|Support 3
|259.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 3.46% to reach ₹264.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.15% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|330.85
|2.6
|0.79
|366.5
|141.65
|89161.99
|Godrej Properties
|2807.9
|42.65
|1.54
|2911.0
|1286.55
|78070.75
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|264.65
|8.85
|3.46
|345.6
|110.5
|55180.06
|Oberoi Realty
|1485.2
|1.4
|0.09
|1586.15
|883.6
|54002.2
|Phoenix Mills
|3015.0
|15.15
|0.51
|3266.2
|1390.95
|53850.6
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹266.25, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹255.8
The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹261.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹267.75. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹267.75 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.60% and is currently trading at ₹265.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 112.42% to ₹265.00, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.44%
|3 Months
|8.78%
|6 Months
|63.0%
|YTD
|40.87%
|1 Year
|112.42%
Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.45
|Support 1
|249.35
|Resistance 2
|267.75
|Support 2
|243.55
|Resistance 3
|273.55
|Support 3
|237.25
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 8.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11699 k
The trading volume yesterday was 21.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1067 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹261.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹262 & ₹249.75 yesterday to end at ₹261.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!