Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 5.22 %. The stock closed at 358.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 361.55 and closed at 358.15. The stock reached a high of 378.95 and a low of 361.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 74,633.29 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 203.90. The trading volume on the BSE was 830,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1383.7Support 1365.35
Resistance 2390.5Support 2353.8
Resistance 3402.05Support 3347.0
15 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 5.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
15 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4139 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 830 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹358.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 378.95 & 361.2 yesterday to end at 376.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

