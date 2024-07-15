Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹629.95 and closed at ₹630 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹645 and the low was ₹610. The market capitalization stands at ₹130,636.93 crore with a 52-week high of ₹645 and a low of ₹117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,986,240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at ₹633.10. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 428.23% to reach ₹633.10. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|27.63%
|3 Months
|122.1%
|6 Months
|208.36%
|YTD
|245.22%
|1 Year
|428.23%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|643.22
|Support 1
|608.37
|Resistance 2
|661.53
|Support 2
|591.83
|Resistance 3
|678.07
|Support 3
|573.52
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 57.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 63212 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹630 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹645 & ₹610 yesterday to end at ₹626.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend