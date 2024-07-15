Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 630 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 629.95 and closed at 630 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 645 and the low was 610. The market capitalization stands at 130,636.93 crore with a 52-week high of 645 and a low of 117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,986,240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at 633.10. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 428.23% to reach 633.10. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.63%
3 Months122.1%
6 Months208.36%
YTD245.22%
1 Year428.23%
15 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.22Support 1608.37
Resistance 2661.53Support 2591.83
Resistance 3678.07Support 3573.52
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 57.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 63212 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹630 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 645 & 610 yesterday to end at 626.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

