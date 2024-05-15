Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 10:57:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.35 -0.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.75 -1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 815.20 -0.63%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.70 -0.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.25 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 275.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's 273.95
BackBack

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹275.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹273.95

46 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 273.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.6 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights Premium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 260.35 and closed at 255.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 276.05, while the lowest was 260. The market capitalization stood at 57,119.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 345.6 and 110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,029,760 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:05:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:33:45 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam had a Return on Equity (ROE) of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 9.99%. The consensus estimates project the ROE to be 18.30% in the current fiscal year and 17.25% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:07:43 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam has shown an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% in the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 208950.50 crore, which is 3.02% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -100.00% revenue growth and �% profit growth for the quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:32:15 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 15.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:08:20 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 0.6% to reach 275.6, outperforming its peers. Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, and IRB Infrastructure Developers are experiencing declines, while Oberoi Realty, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oberoi Realty1572.551.053.361586.15883.657176.45
Phoenix Mills2935.2-51.0-1.713266.21390.9552425.3
Rail Vikas Nigam275.61.650.6345.6110.557463.15
L&T Technology Services4455.15-26.7-0.65884.953744.147113.5
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.7-0.13-0.273.024.9739676.23
15 May 2024, 05:31:22 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low of 271.5 and a high of 278 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:50:47 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹275.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹273.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 275.6 - a 0.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 278.43 , 281.52 , 285.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 271.83 , 268.32 , 265.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:34:58 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:19:41 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹275.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹273.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 275.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.33 and 279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:59:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days262.93
10 Days273.90
20 Days268.06
50 Days258.07
100 Days243.77
300 Days198.29
15 May 2024, 02:48:42 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -55.44% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 2 PM is down by 55.44% compared to yesterday, with the price at 276, a decrease of 0.75%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price alongside increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:40:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 276.13 and 275.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 275.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 276.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.75Support 1274.85
Resistance 2276.3Support 2274.5
Resistance 3276.65Support 3273.95
15 May 2024, 02:10:00 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 15.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:07:28 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹275.65, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹273.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 275.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.33 and 279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:55:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.17% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 1 PM is 56.17% lower than yesterday's, while the price is currently at 275.15, showing a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:40:38 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 275.97 and 274.27 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 274.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 275.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1276.13Support 1275.13
Resistance 2276.57Support 2274.57
Resistance 3277.13Support 3274.13
15 May 2024, 01:03:58 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 271.5 and a high of 277.95.

15 May 2024, 12:50:49 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.80% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 54.80% lower than the previous day, with the price at 275.55, down by 0.58%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:42:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 275.88 and 272.58 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 272.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 275.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.97Support 1274.27
Resistance 2276.68Support 2273.28
Resistance 3277.67Support 3272.57
15 May 2024, 12:28:16 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days262.93
10 Days273.90
20 Days268.06
50 Days258.07
100 Days243.77
300 Days198.29
15 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:16:37 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹275.05, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹273.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 275.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.33 and 279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:48:41 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.75% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 11 AM is down by 43.75% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 275.25, a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:37:09 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 275.93 and 270.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 270.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 275.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.88Support 1272.58
Resistance 2277.27Support 2270.67
Resistance 3279.18Support 3269.28
15 May 2024, 11:20:55 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹273.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹273.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 273.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.33 and 279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's share price remained unchanged at 273.95, while its peer companies showed a mixed performance. L&T Technology Services witnessed a decline, whereas Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, and IRB Infrastructure Developers saw an increase in their share prices. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded marginal movements of 0.1% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oberoi Realty1570.3548.93.211586.15883.657098.28
Phoenix Mills2992.856.650.223266.21390.9553454.98
Rail Vikas Nigam273.950.00.0345.6110.557119.13
L&T Technology Services4471.95-9.9-0.225884.953744.147291.16
IRB Infrastructure Developers66.170.340.5273.024.9739960.06
15 May 2024, 11:00:39 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 15.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:46:26 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.65% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 10 AM is 25.65% lower than yesterday, with the price at 272.95, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:38:29 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 277.0 & a low of 271.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.93Support 1270.43
Resistance 2279.22Support 2268.22
Resistance 3281.43Support 3264.93
15 May 2024, 10:10:03 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:57:56 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock has increased by 0.24% today, reaching 274.6, in line with its industry peers like Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, and IRB Infrastructure Developers, who are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.25% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oberoi Realty1605.3583.95.511586.15883.658370.89
Phoenix Mills3037.251.01.713266.21390.9554247.11
Rail Vikas Nigam274.60.650.24345.6110.557254.65
L&T Technology Services4497.015.150.345884.953744.147556.06
IRB Infrastructure Developers66.520.691.0573.024.9740171.43
15 May 2024, 09:34:19 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹275.45, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹273.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 275.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.33 and 279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:15:52 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.37% and is currently trading at 277.70. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 126.97% to 277.70, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months9.13%
6 Months74.6%
YTD50.9%
1 Year126.97%
15 May 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.13Support 1264.33
Resistance 2284.37Support 2254.77
Resistance 3293.93Support 3249.53
15 May 2024, 08:34:58 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 14.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12603 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:04:24 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹255.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 276.05 & 260 yesterday to end at 255.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue