Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 275.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's 273.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹260.35 and closed at ₹255.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹276.05, while the lowest was ₹260. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,119.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹345.6 and ₹110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,029,760 shares traded.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam had a Return on Equity (ROE) of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 9.99%. The consensus estimates project the ROE to be 18.30% in the current fiscal year and 17.25% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam has shown an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% in the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 208950.50 crore, which is 3.02% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -100.00% revenue growth and �% profit growth for the quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 15.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 0.6% to reach ₹275.6, outperforming its peers. Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, and IRB Infrastructure Developers are experiencing declines, while Oberoi Realty, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oberoi Realty
|1572.5
|51.05
|3.36
|1586.15
|883.6
|57176.45
|Phoenix Mills
|2935.2
|-51.0
|-1.71
|3266.2
|1390.95
|52425.3
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|275.6
|1.65
|0.6
|345.6
|110.5
|57463.15
|L&T Technology Services
|4455.15
|-26.7
|-0.6
|5884.95
|3744.1
|47113.5
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|65.7
|-0.13
|-0.2
|73.0
|24.97
|39676.23
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low of ₹271.5 and a high of ₹278 on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹275.6 - a 0.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 278.43 , 281.52 , 285.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 271.83 , 268.32 , 265.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹275.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.33 and ₹279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|262.93
|10 Days
|273.90
|20 Days
|268.06
|50 Days
|258.07
|100 Days
|243.77
|300 Days
|198.29
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 2 PM is down by 55.44% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹276, a decrease of 0.75%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price alongside increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 276.13 and 275.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 275.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 276.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.75
|Support 1
|274.85
|Resistance 2
|276.3
|Support 2
|274.5
|Resistance 3
|276.65
|Support 3
|273.95
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹275.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.33 and ₹279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 1 PM is 56.17% lower than yesterday's, while the price is currently at ₹275.15, showing a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 275.97 and 274.27 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 274.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 275.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|276.13
|Support 1
|275.13
|Resistance 2
|276.57
|Support 2
|274.57
|Resistance 3
|277.13
|Support 3
|274.13
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹271.5 and a high of ₹277.95.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 54.80% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹275.55, down by 0.58%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 275.88 and 272.58 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 272.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 275.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.97
|Support 1
|274.27
|Resistance 2
|276.68
|Support 2
|273.28
|Resistance 3
|277.67
|Support 3
|272.57
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|262.93
|10 Days
|273.90
|20 Days
|268.06
|50 Days
|258.07
|100 Days
|243.77
|300 Days
|198.29
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹275.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.33 and ₹279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 11 AM is down by 43.75% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹275.25, a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 275.93 and 270.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 270.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 275.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.88
|Support 1
|272.58
|Resistance 2
|277.27
|Support 2
|270.67
|Resistance 3
|279.18
|Support 3
|269.28
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹273.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.33 and ₹279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's share price remained unchanged at ₹273.95, while its peer companies showed a mixed performance. L&T Technology Services witnessed a decline, whereas Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, and IRB Infrastructure Developers saw an increase in their share prices. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded marginal movements of 0.1% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oberoi Realty
|1570.35
|48.9
|3.21
|1586.15
|883.6
|57098.28
|Phoenix Mills
|2992.85
|6.65
|0.22
|3266.2
|1390.95
|53454.98
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|273.95
|0.0
|0.0
|345.6
|110.5
|57119.13
|L&T Technology Services
|4471.95
|-9.9
|-0.22
|5884.95
|3744.1
|47291.16
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|66.17
|0.34
|0.52
|73.0
|24.97
|39960.06
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 10 AM is 25.65% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹272.95, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 277.0 & a low of 271.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.93
|Support 1
|270.43
|Resistance 2
|279.22
|Support 2
|268.22
|Resistance 3
|281.43
|Support 3
|264.93
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock has increased by 0.24% today, reaching ₹274.6, in line with its industry peers like Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, and IRB Infrastructure Developers, who are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.25% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oberoi Realty
|1605.35
|83.9
|5.51
|1586.15
|883.6
|58370.89
|Phoenix Mills
|3037.2
|51.0
|1.71
|3266.2
|1390.95
|54247.11
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|274.6
|0.65
|0.24
|345.6
|110.5
|57254.65
|L&T Technology Services
|4497.0
|15.15
|0.34
|5884.95
|3744.1
|47556.06
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|66.52
|0.69
|1.05
|73.0
|24.97
|40171.43
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹275.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.33 and ₹279.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 279.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.37% and is currently trading at ₹277.70. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 126.97% to ₹277.70, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|9.13%
|6 Months
|74.6%
|YTD
|50.9%
|1 Year
|126.97%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.13
|Support 1
|264.33
|Resistance 2
|284.37
|Support 2
|254.77
|Resistance 3
|293.93
|Support 3
|249.53
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.05 & ₹260 yesterday to end at ₹255.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
